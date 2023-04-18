Court Refuses APC’s Request To Unseat Tamuwal

The Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected a request by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remove Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, from his governorship seat. The request came after Tambuwal defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo, who presided over the case, stated that the Court of Appeal had already voided a similar request on the subject matter in several judgments. Therefore, the court cannot grant the APC’s request to remove Tambuwal from office based on his defection to the PDP.

The court’s decision is a significant victory for Tambuwal and the PDP, as it affirms that Tambuwal remains the legally recognized governor of Sokoto State despite his defection from the APC. The ruling also sets a precedent for future cases involving defections and the legality of holding office after such defections.

Tambuwal’s defection from the APC to the PDP occurred in 2018, and the APC has been trying to remove him from office ever since. The party has argued that Tambuwal’s defection violates the Constitution of Nigeria, which prohibits elected officials from switching parties without losing their seats.

The court’s decision is a blow to the APC’s efforts to remove Tambuwal from office, and it highlights the ongoing political tensions and legal battles in Nigeria. As the country heads into the next election cycle, the political landscape is likely to remain contentious, with defections and legal challenges to political officeholders expected to continue.

In conclusion, the court’s decision to reject the APC’s request to remove Tambuwal from office is a significant win for the Sokoto State Governor and the PDP. It also sets a precedent for future cases involving defections and the legality of holding office after such defections.