Court Overturns Suspension Of Kwankwaso From NNPP

The suspension of the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has been set aside by a Kano High Court.

Concise News learnt that the decision was issued by Justice Usman Na’aana on Tuesday.

Na’aana granted an interim injunction restraining Boniface Aniebonam, Agbo Major, and 16 other respondents from parading themselves as national officers or leaders of the party pending the hearing and determination of the motion of notice.

The judge also set aside “the purported suspension of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as member of the applicant (NNPP)”.