Court Orders Arrest Of Fubara’s Chief Of Staff

Following the burning of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex, a Federal High Court in Abuja has sanctioned a bench warrant against Edison Ehie, Chief of Staff to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Justice Emeka Nwite, presiding over the case, has also authorized the arrest, investigation, and prosecution of Jinjiri Bala, Happy Benedict, Progress Joseph, Adokiye Oyagiri, and Chibuike Peter, also known as Rambo.

The court’s decision comes after an ex parte application by the Inspector General of Police against the former factional speaker of the state assembly and the named suspects.

The application, presented by Senior Advocate of Nigeria Simon Lough, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, referenced legal provisions including sections 37, 113, 114, 84, and 184 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, Section 35 of the Nigerian Constitution, and 32 of the Police Act, 2020.

The Inspector General of Police has accused the fugitive defendants of serious offenses, including conspiracy, arson, terrorism, and the murder of Superintendent of Police Bako Agbashim, along with five other police informants.

The victims, identified as Charles Osu, Ogbonna Eja, Idaowuka Felix, Paul Victor Chibuogu, and Saturday Edi, were police informants in the Ahoada community of Rivers State.