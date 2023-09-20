Court Order to CSU Will Expose Mystery Behind Tinubu – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the ruling by a court in Chicago, US, ordering the Chicago State University to release all documents it has concerning President Bola Tinubu will unravel many mysteries.

The court gave the ruling in the favour of former vice president Atiku Abubakar who has doubts about Tinubu’s claim of graduating from CSU.

This is despite CSU, on many occasions, admitting that Tinubu did graduate from the institution.

The PDP shared on X, “The ruling of the District court of Illinois, USA, ordering the @ChicagoState (chicago state university) to tender ALL the documents of one “Bola A. Tinubu” who purportedly passed out of the institution in 1979 is a welcome development. This latest incident will lead to the unraveling of the mysteries behind the

@OfficialAPCNg Presidential Candidate @officialABAT and his age long certificate saga.”