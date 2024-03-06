Court of Appeal Upholds Julius Abure as Labour Party Chairman

Julius Abure has been reaffirmed as the Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) by the Court of Appeal in Abuja. The decision overturned a previous ruling by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court which barred Abure and two others from assuming leadership roles within the party.

Justice Hamma Akawu Barka JCA delivered the judgment, asserting that the high court overstepped its jurisdiction in the matter. The appellate court further imposed a cost of One million Naira against the respondent, Lamidi Apapa, in favor of Abure.

Last year, Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court issued an ex-parte order, restraining Abure and his associates from holding positions within the party, citing alleged forgery of national documents. However, the Court of Appeal overturned this decision, deeming Abure’s appeal to be meritorious.

The ruling signifies a significant legal victory for Abure and strengthens his position within the Labour Party. It underscores the judiciary’s role in resolving disputes within political entities and upholding principles of due process and jurisdictional integrity.