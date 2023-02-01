Court Jails Two Internet Fraudsters in Port Harcourt

Justice P. I. Ajoku of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted and sentenced two internet fraudsters Efemene Philip Okoloko and Ugbo Donaldson, to various jail terms for Impersonation, contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015.

They were jailed on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, after pleading “guilty” to separate one Count Charge preferred against them by the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Okoloko (aka Brian Maxwell) sometime in September, 2022 in Warri, did fraudulently impersonate one Brian Maxwell on Telegram with username I’m Awesome and phone number +1412-945-0720 with intent to gain advantage for himself. Similarly, Donaldson (aka Linda Hyung, Malone Henrike) on or about 25th July, 2022 at Port Harcourt, Rivers State fraudulently impersonated Linda Hyung with intent to unlawfully gain advantage for himself.