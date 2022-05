Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State has convicted and sentenced two internet fraudsters to various terms of imprisonment for impersonation.

The convicts: Atsuwe Emmanuel Terver and Onguntubor Victor Roland were jailed on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 after pleading guilty to one-count separate charges bordering on impersonation, upon their arraignment by the Uyo Zonal Command of the EFCC.