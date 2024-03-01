Court Jails Seven Internet Fraudsters in Benin City

Seven internet fraudsters – Osunsina Yusuf Afolabi, Timilehin Gbemi, Akinseye Mayowa, Oladapo Damilola Michael, Akinfemiwa Akintunde, David Ehirebamen Aigbadon and Osarodion Aifeshi Jonathan, were on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, convicted and sentenced to various jail terms by Justices Efe Ikponmwonba and Justice M. Itsueli of Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City.

They were jailed after pleading guilty to one-count separate charges bordering on impersonation and possession of fraudulent documents upon arraignment by the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The charge against Timilehin Gbemi reads: that you Timilehin Gbemi (m) on or about 14th February 2024 in Benin City, Edo State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did have in your possession documents which you knew or ought to have known contain a false pretence and thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 6 and 8 (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act.2006 and punishable under Section 1(3)of same Act.

All the defendants pleaded guilty to their respective charges when they were read to them. Based on their pleas, prosecution counsels, I.K Agwai, K. Y. Bello, Ibrahim Faisal, A. S. Bala-Ribah and Salihu Ahmed prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly. However, counsel to the defendants pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy “as they have become remorseful for their actions”.

Justice Ikponmwonba convicted and sentenced Mayowa, Afolabi, Gbemi, Aigbadon, Michael and Akintunde to three years imprisonment or a fine of N100,000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) each while Justice Itsueli sentenced Jonathan to three years imprisonment or a fine of N200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira).

The two judges ordered that all the convicts should forfeit their phones, balances in their various bank accounts and one Toyota Camry car to the Federal Government of Nigeria. They are also to undertake in writing to be of good behaviour afterwards.

The convicts’ road to the Correctional Centre began following their arrest by operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Commission regarding their involvement in fraudulent activities. They were charged to court and jailed.