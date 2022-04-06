Court Jails Oil Thief Two Years In Port Harcourt

Justice A. T. Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted and sentenced Yoosu Alex, to two years imprisonment for illegal dealing in petroleum products without an appropriate licence.

The convict was jailed on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 after pleading “guilty” to one-count charge preferred against him by the Port Harcourt’s Zonal Command of the EFCC for illegally dealing in petroleum products.

The count charge read: “That you Yoosu Alex on or about the 6th day of December, 2021 around the creek on Akassa River, Bayelsa State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court without lawful authority and license dealt in Crude Oil to wit: 700,000 litres conveyed in MT. TIS IV and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(17) (a) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) 2004 and punishable under Section 1 (17) (b) of the same Act”.

He pleaded “guilty” to the charge when it was read to him