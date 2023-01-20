News

Court Jails Oil thief Two Years In Port Harcourt

Justice E. A. Obile of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted and sentenced an oil thief, Onichabor Jude, to two years in the Correctional Service for illegal dealing in petroleum products.

The offence contravene Section 1(17) (a) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under section 1 (17) (b) of the same Act.

Jude was convicted on Thursday January 19, 2023 after pleading “guilty” to a one- count charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Command, for illegal dealing in petroleum products.

