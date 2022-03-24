Court Jails ‘Micheal Jackson’ for Internet Fraud In Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC, has secured the conviction and sentencing of an internet fraudster, Michael Jackson, a.k.a. Ella-Ellywood, before Justice Tijani G.Ringim of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Justice Ringim sentenced the convict to three months imprisonment on March 21, 2022 who was arraigned on a one-count charge bordering on impersonation contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) Of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, ETC) Act 2015. He pleaded guilty to the offence.