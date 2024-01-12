Court Jails Man 10 Years for ATM Fraud in Kaduna

Justice A.A Bello of the Kaduna State High court sitting in Kaduna has convicted and sentenced one Idris Musa to ten years imprisonment for Automated Teller Machine, ATM fraud.

He was jailed on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 after pleading guilty to a one-count charge bordering on cheating, upon his arraignment by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC.

The one-count charge reads: “You, Idris Musa, sometime in July, 2022 in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly induced one Idris Ismail by swapping his Zenith Bank ATM card under the guise of helping him withdraw money, an act which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 306(a) of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017 and punishable under Section 307 of the same law”

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him, which prompted prosecution counsel, M.U Gadaka to pray the court to convict him accordingly.

Justice Bello thereafter sentenced and convicted Musa to a term of ten years imprisonment or pay a fine of N200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira only).

Musa’s journey to the Correctional Centre started when he was arrested for swapping ATM cards of unsuspecting victims under the pretence of helping them operate the payment machine. He was arrested on the premises of a bank with 48 ATM cards from different banks in his possession.