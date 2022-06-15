News

Court Jails Fraudster One Year In Abuja

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
75

The Abuja Zonal Command of the EFCC on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, secured the conviction of one Ahmed Abubakar before Justice M.A. Madugu of the FCT High Court, Bwari, Abuja on one count charge bordering on cheating by personation.

The charge reads, “That you, Ahmed Abubakar sometime in 2022 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of the Honorable Court cheated one Mary Kae, an American citizen of the sum of $1, 000 (One Thousand United States Dollars) only, by pretending to be Andrew Clinton, a moderator, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 321 and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Act, Laws of the Federation, 2004”.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge, prompting the prosecuting counsel to ask the court to convict him accordingly.

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
75

Related Articles

ICPC

ICPC To Collaborate With NDLEA Against Corruption In Enugu

3 hours ago
efcc

30 Internet Fraud Suspects Arrested In Abuja

4 hours ago

Okada Ban: Lagos Inaugurates Enforcement Squad To Collaborate With Police

4 hours ago
Charles Soludo

Governor Soludo To Relocate Ogbogwu Market To Oba.

4 hours ago