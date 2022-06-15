Court Jails Fraudster One Year In Abuja

The Abuja Zonal Command of the EFCC on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, secured the conviction of one Ahmed Abubakar before Justice M.A. Madugu of the FCT High Court, Bwari, Abuja on one count charge bordering on cheating by personation.

The charge reads, “That you, Ahmed Abubakar sometime in 2022 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of the Honorable Court cheated one Mary Kae, an American citizen of the sum of $1, 000 (One Thousand United States Dollars) only, by pretending to be Andrew Clinton, a moderator, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 321 and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Act, Laws of the Federation, 2004”.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge, prompting the prosecuting counsel to ask the court to convict him accordingly.