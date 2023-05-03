Court Jails Four Internet Fraudsters In Benin

Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of Edo State High Court, Benin City on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, convicted and sentenced four internet fraudsters to various jail terms for fraud.

They are Anuge Micheal Usiahon, Ehis Francis Inegbinebor, David Jatto Osemudiamen and Itoghomhen Moses Osemudamen.

They were arraigned on separate charges bordering on fraudulent personation, illegal possession of proceeds of crime and intent to defraud, by the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.