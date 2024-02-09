Court Jails Fake EFCC Staff, Two Others in Kaduna

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has secured the conviction and sentencing of Abdulazeez Isah to three years imprisonment for parading himself as a staff of the EFCC. Abraham Adama and Uzoma Isaac Iwu were also jailed for fraud by Justices Darius Khobo and A. Isiaka of the Kaduna State High Court, sitting in Kaduna.

While Justice Isiaka jailed Isah after pleading guilty to a one-count charge bordering on impersonation, Justice Khobo handed Adama two years imprisonment for cheating by impersonating American movie star Sylvester Stallone on social media and three years to Iwu for cybercrimes.

The charge against Isa reads: “That you Abdulazeez Isah sometime in November 2023 in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, committed an offence of impersonation to wit: falsely presenting yourself as a staff of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the general public, which pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 142(1) of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.”

The charge against Adama reads: “That you Abraham Adama (a.k.a Sylvester Stallone) (m), sometime in 2023 at Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, committed an offence to wit: cheating by impersonation when you falsely presented yourself as Sylvester Stallone (an American actor) on several online social media applications to several unsuspecting victims and in that assumed character cheated one Amelia James of the total sum of $200.00 (Two Hundred USD) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law of 2017 and punishable under Section 309 of the same Law.”

The charge against Iwu reads: “that you ISAAC UZOMA IWU (a.k.a [email protected]) on or about the 18th of January, 2024 at NITEL Quarters of Sabo Axis, Kaduna State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court falsely presented yourself as Man Paul Markus and in that assumed character defrauded members of the public by luring them into investing into Crypto Currency via your email address [email protected] and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 142(1) of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017”.

The three defendants pleaded guilty to their charges when they were read to them.

Based on their pleas, EFCC Counsels, M.U Gadaka and K.S Ogunlade prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

Justice Isiaka convicted and sentenced Isah to three years imprisonment or a fine of N150,000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) while Justice Khobo convicted and sentenced Adama to two years prison term with a fine option of N150,000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) and Iwu to three years imprisonment or a fine of N150,000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira.).

Isah bagged his imprisonment by falsely parading himself to unsuspecting members of the public as a member of staff of the EFCC. Upon arrest, he admitted financing the production of fake T-shirts, identity cards and caps of the Commission found in his possession. Adama impersonated Sylvester Stallone (an American actor) while Iwu got his imprisonment by indulging in internet crimes.

EFCC