Court Jails 17 Internet Fraudsters In Enugu

The EFCC, Abuja Zonal Command, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 secured the conviction of seventeen internet fraudsters before Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Federal High Court 1, Enugu, Enugu State.

The convicts are Aguoha Ujunwa, Samson Ebuzoeme, Iwuji Kelechi John Kennedy, Onyeanu Kinsley, Emmanuel Udo, Mmesoma Emmanuel, Prosper Chizaram Ugochukwu, Chima Chibuike Kingsley, Nzeadi Chika Camillus, Nwaugu Nzubechi Bethel.

Others are Opara Ikenna Christopher, Chindorom Gideoan Ehimere, Okoroafor Samuel and Obaa Emeka Ama, Osinachi Goodness Nwokore, Smart Clinton Onyinyoma, Iheanacho Ikenna, Chinonso Henry Ogu and Anyanwu Foxby.

The suspects were each arraigned on one- count separate charge bordering on cybercrimes.