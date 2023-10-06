Court Issues Production Warrant Against Singer Naira Marley

A production warrant against singer, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, has been issued by Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday.

Naira Marley is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on 11-count charges bordering on conspiracy and credit card fraud.

The warrant was disclosed in a statement issued by the EFCC on Friday.

The statement read in part, “At the resumed sitting on Friday, counsel to the defendant, Olalekan Ojo, SAN informed the court that the defendant was unavoidably absent from court owing to his being detained by the Police for interrogation in respect of the murder of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

“Ojo, therefore, prayed the court for an adjournment of the trial.

“Responding, prosecution counsel, Bilkisu Buhari, however, prayed the court to issue a production warrant against the defendant to ensure his presence in court on the next adjourned date.

“Justice Oweibo granted the prayers of the prosecution counsel and issued a production warrant against the defendant.

“The judge further adjourned the matter till October 30, 2023 for continuation of trial.”