Court Fixes April 25 For Ruling On Bail Application Of Fake Army General

Justice O.A.Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, April 14, 2022, adjourned till April 25, 2022 for ruling on the bail application of one Bolarinwa Abiodun, a self-acclaimed Army General, who is being prosecuted by the EFCC on a 13-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, forgery of documents and possession of documents containing false pretence to the tune of N266,500,000.

The defendant, who was arraigned on April 11, 2022, is accused of falsely representing himself to the complainant, Kodef Clearing Resources, as a General in the Nigerian Army who had been shortlisted by President Muhammadu Buhari to be appointed as the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, and that he needed a short grant to “press and process the appointment”.

Abiodun, who was arrested at his house in the Alagbado area of Lagos State on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, also allegedly forged a letter of appointment as COAS purportedly signed by the President and showed the same to the victim to further prove his claim.