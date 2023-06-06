Court Dismisses Suit Against Tinubu’s Inauguration Over 25% Of FCT Votes

Federal High Court in Abuja Upholds Bola Tinubu’s Presidential Inauguration

A landmark ruling was delivered today by the Federal High Court in Abuja, putting an end to the legal challenge brought by five residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) against the inauguration of Bola Tinubu as the President of Nigeria.

In a significant victory for the Tinubu camp, the court dismissed the suit and cleared the path for the inauguration to proceed as planned.

Judge Orders Plaintiffs’ Lawyer to Pay Hefty Sum for Frivolous Lawsuit

In a strong rebuke to the plaintiffs, Justice Inyang Ekwo, the presiding judge, expressed his dissatisfaction with the meritless nature of the lawsuit.

The judge not only dismissed the case but also ordered the lawyer representing the five residents to pay a substantial penalty.

Each plaintiff’s attorney was directed to pay a sum of N10 million to the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), serving as a deterrent against future frivolous litigation.

Allegations of Insufficient FCT Votes Fail to Gain Traction

The plaintiffs’ central claim revolved around their assertion that Bola Tinubu failed to secure the minimum requirement of 25 per cent of votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory during the presidential election.

However, the court carefully examined the evidence presented and found the allegations to be unfounded.

The ruling thus affirmed the legitimacy of Tinubu’s election and underscored the trust placed in him by the people of Nigeria.

In a bid to ensure accountability and maintain the integrity of the democratic process, the Federal High Court dismissed the suit with firmness, sending a clear message that baseless legal challenges will not impede the peaceful transition of power.