Court Convicts One For Internet Fraud In Kaduna

The Kaduna Zonal Command has secured the conviction of one Triumph Abdul Yakubu before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna state High Court on a one count charge bordering on internet fraud.

The charge reads, “That you, Triumph Abdul Yakubu ( aka Kelvin Costner) sometime in April, 2023 in Kaduna within the Kaduna Judicial Division of the High Court with intent to defraud, falsely presented yourself as one Kelvin Costner, a United States of America (USA) citizen and in such assumed character cheated one Greyxterra from Florida the sum of $400 Dollars ( Four Hundred Dollars ) through your Facebook and Instagram accounts and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 142 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017 and punishable under the same Law”.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge. In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, E.K Garba urged the court to convict him accordingly.

Justice Khobo convicted and sentenced the defendant to two years imprisonment with an option of fine of N 150,000 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira).

He is also to forfeit the sum of $400USD and his Apple iPhone Pro Max with Model No. GONPFD45D3Y which was used in committing the offence to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

His journey to jail commenced when he was arrested at Rosalux Hotel based on intelligence on his alleged criminal pursuits.