Court Confirms PDP Status for Defected Rivers Lawmakers

A Rivers State High Court has ruled that Martin Amaewhule and 26 other Rivers Assembly members who allegedly defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) remain members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The judgement, delivered in Port Harcourt by Justice Okogbule Gbasam, concluded that the claimants failed to demonstrate that these lawmakers had officially switched to the APC.

Justice Gbasam highlighted that official party membership can only be confirmed through a party’s register or a membership card. Public ceremonies or verbal declarations were deemed insufficient to substantiate claims of defection.

The PDP had moved to be included in the case and was subsequently added as the fourth defendant. Justice Gbasam affirmed that the Rivers State government must comply with laws enacted by the Assembly, as the lawmakers in question remain on the PDP membership register.

The judgement reinforces that the lawmakers retain their seats and continue to function under the PDP’s banner. The state government is therefore required to follow the legislation passed by these Assembly members, recognizing their ongoing affiliation with the PDP.

The lawmakers are allies of the immediate past governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.