Court Affirms Mbah as Enugu Governor

In a decisive ruling on Friday, an appellate court in Lagos upheld the election victory of Barr Peter Mbah as the governor of Enugu State. The judgment, delivered by a three-man panel of the Appeal Court, came in response to a case filed by Barr Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party, LP.

The appellate court’s decision solidifies and endorses the judgment previously delivered by the Enugu Tribunal on September 9, 2023, under the leadership of Hon. Justice K.M. Akano. The affirmation reinforces the legitimacy of Peter Mbah’s election as the governor of Enugu State, representing the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

All three issues brought forth in the appeal were resolved in favor of Governor Peter Mbah, further validating the outcome of the election and dismissing any challenges raised by the Labour Party’s Barr Chijioke Edeoga. The appellate court’s ruling affirms the adherence to legal processes and the recognition of the People Democratic Party’s mandate in Enugu State.