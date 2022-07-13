Couple Spends N3.5m On Wedding Cake

A Nigerian couple have set tongues wagging online following the expensive giant cake they used for their wedding.

They reportedly spent the total sum of N3.5 million to get a baking team to design the cake like a Lexus SUV car.

A video which has gone viral shows he bride and groom pulling up to their wedding reception in the car cake being pushed remote controlled and they stunned guests.

It was gathered that it took a total of 7 days for the car cake to be made and about 7000 eggs were used.