Coup Succeeds Because Politicians Support It – Abdulsalami Abubakar

Former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalamoli Abubakar, has said military coup succeeds because politicians support it.

Abubakar said this amid different coups experienced in the past one year in West Africa.

Speaking during an interview with The Sun, the former Head of State, said: “You see, whatever happens, it must be the political field that allows any military man to take over. When you are in government and there is no equity and justice, certainly this brings problems. You have a political party and even in the political party one belongs to, there is no democracy.

“So, certainly, you will expect some quivers, some quarrels to come out and if they are not handled amicably, certainly, this will result in military takeover. Remember there is no military man that takes over without the connivance and assistance of politicians and civilians.”