Cossy Orjiakor Reveals News Source Of Income

Busty Nollywood actress, Cossy Orjiakor has revealed that she now uses her endowment to make money online.

According to her, what she used to flaunt on social media, which people used to see for free, is now making her money.

She said she has registered on an app where her fans pay her money to display for them.

“Can you believe I was making so much money on a monthly basis on “FansOnly” but I lost my account so now I am just building it back. It’s for fans. Like all those people that don’t want to publicly identify as fans can support you there. They pay for videos, the same videos I post on my WhatsApp Status for personal friends. I sell the videos to them for good money. Even ‘runs girls’ can cash out taking pictures instead of sleeping around,” she said.

OnlyFans is an online platform and app created in 2016 where people can pay for content (photos and videos, live streams) via a monthly membership. Content is mainly created by YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures, in order to monetise their profession.