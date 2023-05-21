Entertainment

Cosmetic Surgeons Deserve Awards – IK Osakioduwa Shades Toke Makinwa

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
Toke Makinwa, IK Osakioduwa

During the ninth Africa Magic Viewers Choice (AMVCA) awards, host IK Osakioduwa advocated for the addition of a category specifically recognizing cosmetic surgeons.

IK, co-hosting the event with Toke Makinwa at the Eko Hotel in Lagos State, highlighted the significant cost of cosmetic surgery and emphasized the importance of acknowledging and appreciating the skilled surgeons responsible for the remarkable transformations they achieve.

“I will like to recommend that next year, we have to have a category for cosmetic surgeons who have worked so hard to make so many of these actors beautiful. They work so hard.. Listen is not a small deal.

“Do you know how expensive these plastic surgery is? I am not talking about the cheap ones we do in Nigeria. Back in the days, that was like $40,000. It was that expensive. Toke am I lying?” He asked.

