Corruption Cases Should No Longer Be Lost On Technical Grounds – Bawa

Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, has expressed concerns about corruption cases being lost to technicalities at various levels of court in the country, stressing that such a development may serve as a disincentive to the fight against economic and financial crimes.

He stated this on Monday, May 23, 2022, in Abuja while giving his Opening Remark at a three-day capacity building workshop, themed; “Judicial Dynamism: A Key Factor in the Fight Against Economic and Financial Crimes”, organised for judicial officers, corruption investigators and prosecutors. According to him, corruption cases being lost on technical grounds have a way of building confidence in corrupt elements and negatively affect the cherished image of the judiciary.

