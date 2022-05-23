News

Corruption Cases Should No Longer Be Lost On Technical Grounds – Bawa

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
22
Abdulrasheed Bawa
Abdulrasheed Bawa

Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, has expressed concerns about corruption cases being lost to technicalities at various levels of court in the country, stressing that such a development may serve as a disincentive to the fight against economic and financial crimes.

He stated this on Monday, May 23, 2022, in Abuja while giving his Opening Remark at a three-day capacity building workshop, themed; “Judicial Dynamism: A Key Factor in the Fight Against Economic and Financial Crimes”, organised for judicial officers, corruption investigators and prosecutors. According to him, corruption cases being lost on technical grounds have a way of building confidence in corrupt elements and negatively affect the cherished image of the judiciary.

More to follow…

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
22

Related Articles

Buhari Meets Victims Of Kano Explosion, Expresses Sorrow

3 hours ago

IGP Mourns AIG Awunah

5 hours ago
David Umahi

Ebonyi Won’t Be Part Of Biafra, Says Umahi

12 hours ago

PHOTOS: Uzodinma, Others Pay Last Respects To Arthur Nzeribe

12 hours ago