Copa America: Scaloni Reacts as Messi Misses Penalty

Argentina’s manager, Lionel Scaloni, has addressed Lionel Messi’s penalty miss during the team’s Copa America 2024 quarter-final match against Ecuador. Despite Messi’s miss, Argentina triumphed 4-2 in the penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw following 120 minutes of play on Thursday.

Scaloni praised his team’s resilience and highlighted the crucial role of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who made two decisive saves during the shootout. “In penalties, the team has blind confidence in their goalkeeper, and for us, that is fundamental,” Scaloni said, as quoted by All About Argentina on X.

He added that even with Messi’s miss, the team remained optimistic about their chances. “Even with Leo missing, the team knew that something positive was going to happen,” Scaloni stated. This victory propels Argentina into the semi-finals, reinforcing their strong performance in the tournament.