COP28: Tinubu To Unveil 100 Electric Buses

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday said that Nigeria is set to unveil a fleet of 100 electric buses as part of a significant step towards a sustainable and eco-friendly future.

The President spoke on Saturday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, at a high-level meeting with stakeholders and investors on the Nigeria Carbon Market and Electric Buses Rollout Programme.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Tinubu noted that the strategic initiative is aimed at significantly reducing Nigeria’s carbon footprint and modernizing the country’s transportation systems as part of a larger effort to position Nigeria and Africa as the pioneering frontier of green manufacturing and industrialization with a focus on natural gas as a transition fuel alongside other renewable energy sources.

The President assured prospective investors that this initiative transcends being a mere pilot project.

The post read, “To spearhead this transformative plan, the President announced the appointment of the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Zacch Adedeji, and the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Mr. Dahiru Salisu, to co-chair the Nigeria Carbon Market Activation Plan.

”This initiative stands as a testament to our dedication to environmental stewardship as cxemplified through our collaboration with the Africa Carbon Market Initiative.

“Our visionary plan is a strategic guidepost, directing Nigeria towards becoming an investment-friendly destination for carbon market investments.

”We recognize the imperative of fostering an environment that not only attracts investment but also upholds standardized and sustainable industrial practices.

“As a manifestation of our forward-thinking approach, we are actively looking to implement robust, enabling policies and frameworks that will serve as the catalyst for the burgeoning growth of the carbon market within our national borders.

”In further driving my commitment, I have recently approved an Inter-governmental Committee on Carbon Markets to be chaired by the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change to drive this visionary plan.

”As we unveil our initiatives, I challenge other nations to emulate our strides in mapping out their sustainable futures with a clear understanding that Africa is a beacon of innovative solutions to climate-related challenges”.