Cook-A-Thon: FUOYE VC, Others Visit Chef Dammy

Professor Abayomi Fashina Sunday, the Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, on Tuesday, paid a visit to Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, and her team as they strive to break the cook-a-thon record.

Accompanied by esteemed dignitaries from the university, the Vice Chancellor expressed his support for Chef Dammy’s endeavor.

Aiming to Surpass Hilda Baci’s Achievement

Earlier today, Hilda Baci, a Nigerian chef, achieved a remarkable feat by setting a new cook-a-thon record certified by the Guinness World Records. Now, Chef Dammy is determined to surpass Hilda Baci’s accomplishment and etch her name in culinary history.

 

