Continued Detention of Nnamdi Kanu Profits Little to FG – Adegboruwa

A legal practitioner, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, has said the federal government has nothing to profit from a prolonged trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to him, the prolonged trial only profits the federal government in terms of keeping Kanu isolated from his Igbo ethnic group.

This was as he pointed out that Kanye also deserves to walk since similar treatment was given to Miyetti Allah leader and Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho.

He shared on Facebook, “The federal government has nothing to profit from a prolonged trial of Kanu beyond isolating itself from the Igbos. If the criminal charge against the leader of Miyetti Allah could be withdrawn, if Sunday Igboho is today a free man, then there is nothing so special about Kanu’s trial, beyond a carryover of the civil war. I advocate for a discontinuance of his trial and his eventual release. But the matter does not end there. Since their release, I have not heard of Miyetti Allah or Yoruba Nation in the same aggression and militancy that heralded their misadventures. The choice belongs to Kanu, to decide on the fate of IPOB. If it is to continue with armed resistance, killing of security agencies and the total paralysis of the economy of that region, we cannot close our eyes to the existing laws against these acts.”