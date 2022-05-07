Contesting For President Is A Demotion To Me, Says Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners Chapel, worldwide, has said contesting to be president of Nigeria is a demotion for him.

Oyedepo, during a leadership summit, he’s called for a global impact.

According to him, although he believes in Nigeria, it’s too late for him to contest the highest political position in the nation.

Oyedepo said, “I believe in Nigeria and that’s why I am still here, and still praying for Nigeria. But I consider it a demotion if I am invited to become the president of Nigeria. I am called for a global impact. I saw this in 1984. Even the devil knows that you can’t be genuinely sold-out to serving God, and not stand out in life.”

This is amid the presidential declaration by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church God, and Pastor Tunde Bakare of Global Citadel Community Church.