Congresses: PDP Extends Sale of Forms to June 28

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), pursuant to its power under the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) has approved the extension of the Sale of Forms for the PDP 2024 scheduled Congresses.

By this, the Sale of Forms has been extended from the initial closure dated of Monday June 17, 2024 to a new date of Friday, June 28, 2024.

Consequently, the last day for the submission of already completed State Executive Forms earlier scheduled for Friday, June 21, 2024 has now been extended to Friday, July 5, 2024.

All Party leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members should note the extension and be guided accordingly.