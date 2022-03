CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Results

Results from CONCACAF qualifying for 2022 World Cup on Thursday:

At Kingston

Jamaica 1 (Gray 72) El Salvador 1 (Zavaleta 21)

At Panama City

Panama 1 (Blackburn 23) Honduras 1 (Maldonado 65)

At Mexico City

Mexico 0 United States 0

At San Jose

Costa Rica 1 (Borges 45+1) Canada 0

Playing Sunday:

At Toronto

Canada v Jamaica

At San Salvador

El Salvador v Costa Rica

At Orlando

United States v Panama

At San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Honduras v Mexico

Playing March 30

At Panama City

Panama v Canada

At San Jose

Costa Rica v USA

At Mexico City

Mexico v El Salvador

At Kingston

Jamaica v Honduras