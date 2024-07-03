Communique Of South-East Governors Forum Meeting

The meeting of the South-East Governors held on Tuesday in Enugu.

The meeting was attended by all governors of the region which included Peter Mbah (Enugu), Chukwuma Soludo (Anambra), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Alex Otti (Abia) and Francis Nwifiru (Ebonyi).

The governors deliberated on issues concerning their region, and issued the below communique at the end of the meeting.

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED TODAY 2ND JULY, 2024 BY THE SOUTH EAST GOVERNORS’ FORUM.

1. The Forum commiserated with Government and people of Abia State, Ebonyi State, Imo State, South East, Nigeria and Chief Ogbonnaya Onu’s Family on the demise of His Excellency, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

2. The Forum received the delegation of the Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, GCON and His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe CFR, Obi of Onitsha who came on a solidarity visit to the Forum.

3. The Forum deliberated on the reviewed report of the South East Security and economic Summit held in Owerri on the 28th September, 2023 and agreed to implement the aspects of the report pertaining to security and economic integration and affirmed its desire to put actionable plans on the key issues agreed.

4. The Forum resolved to visit Mr. President to discuss pressing issues concerning the South East Region.

[b]5. The Forum also resolved to interface with the Federal Government to secure the release of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.

His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma, CON.

His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR.

His Excellency, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, CFR.

His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru

His Excellency, Dr. Peter Mbah