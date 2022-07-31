Commonwealth Games: Oyetola Hails Gold Medalist Olarinoye

Osun Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has congratulated weightlifter, Adijat Olarinoye, for winning Nigeria’s first gold medal at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Olarinoye, on Saturday night, emerged the overall best in the women’s 55kg category of the weightlifting event, after she lifted 92kg in the snatch, 111kg in clean and jerk, lifting 203kg in total to set a Games record for accumulated lifts.

In a statement released on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Omipidan Ismail, Gboyega Oyetola, hailed the Osun-born weightlifter for her impressive outing in Birmingham, adding that Nigeria and Osun in particular is proud of her stellar and record-setting performance.

We are happy to be associated with you and wish you all the best as you continue to represent the nation with pride and courage,” the governor said.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Osun, I am very delighted to congratulate a distinguished daughter of Osun, Adijat Olarinoye, for winning Nigeria’s first gold medal at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“Nigeria and our State in particular is proud of your stellar and record-setting performance. Your success is no doubt a reward of your hardwork and determination over the years.