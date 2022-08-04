Commonwealth Games: LASU VC Excited As Student Wins Bronze Medal

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has received news that a student of the University, Yusuf Islamiyat Bukola, who is representing Nigeria at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, won a bronze medal in weight lifting.

Yusuf, a Physical and Health Education Sandwich Degree student of the University from the Ilesha Campus, won the women’s 64kg category by lifting 93kg in the Snatch and Clean and Jerk: 113kg, 116kg, 119kg with a total result of 212kg.

The Vice Chancellor congratulated Yusuf on the performance, declaring her feat praiseworthy. She expressed her immense pride at the 19-year old’s uncommon feat, which she believed was product of hard work, dedication and grit.

According to the VC, Yusuf represented a breath of fresh air, an inspiration for other young ladies, especially those whose passion lie in sports.

Olatunji-Bello noted that apart from bringing glory to Nigeria, Yusuf’s achievement will further draw attention to the immense sporting potentials in the Lagos State University, in advancement of her administration’s effort to place LASU on the global map through sports.

She prayed that Yusuf will continue to do exploits for he motherland, Nigeria.