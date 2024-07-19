Commissioner Lists Sanwo-Olu’s Achievement in Youth Development

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omoloso, has listed the achievements of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu 8n terms of youth development.

See achievement below

TRANSPORTATION

• Over 1,800 jobs generated through the operation of the Lagos Bus Service Limited (LBSL).

• Over 1000 direct and indirect jobs created for the youths through the operation of the Lagos Blue Line Rail.

• Hundreds are being trained for jobs on the Red Line

• Over 1000 jobs created through the LAGRIDE smart taxi scheme

• 2,866 job opportunities for young drivers who graduated from LBSL accredited training academy.

HEALTH

• 2,200 healthcare professionals, mostly youth, were recruited into the State public health facilities.

EDUCATION

• 18,912 Mobile Learning Devices distributed to SS2 students across the six education districts in the state.

• Over 3,000 fresh graduate teachers recruited, mostly young graduates, (both STEM and General subjects] effective teaching/learning delivery.

• N1,571,076,000 approved as registration fees and other sundry costs for 58,188 SS3 students writing the West Africa School Certificate Examination.

• 2,085 students completed technical education and 85% of the graduates are now self-employed.

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

• Between 2020 and 2024, about 80 innovative startups, all founded by youths, were funded through The Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC). These include startups in agritech, e-commerce and retail, FinTech, climate change, circular economy, and many other verticals.

• N1 billion seed money put into the Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council(LASRIC) fund to empower young start-ups.

• 129 vouchers issued to owners of tech start-ups under the innovation-driven enterprise programme, ‘Lagos Innovates’.

• 71 early-stage start-ups incubated under the Idea Hub. N10 million hub loan disbursed to 8th Gear Hub

AGRICULTURE

• 51,676 youths trained in agripreneurship skills, across all Departments/Agencies/Projects/Value Chains of interest.

• 34,901 youth beneficiaries empowered across all value chains

• At the Central Food Systems and Logistics Hub, Ketu-Ereyun some young Lagosians are engaged

• 6 jetties and 15 cottage processing centres built for young farmers under the APPEALS and Lagos CARES Projects in collaboration with the World Bank.

YOUTH & SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT

• 10 youth leaders sponsored by on a 10-day cultural exchange program to Finland.

• The study tour included intensive training in Leadership and Management at the famous Management Institute Finland (MIF). The participants were taken through topics such as Designing Projects with impacts, designing and implementing a community project, Enhancing entrepreneurial skills & Competencies, Awareness Skills for Leaders, Artificial Intelligence and Future Skills in Leadership Communication.

• Scholarship and bursary for students of Lagos State origin in tertiary institutions have been significantly increased.

• Through the Youth Powered Ecosystem in Advance Urban Adolescent Health (YPE4AH) project, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in collaboration with the LASG, has empowered out of school Youths with life skills, leadership skills and livelihood skills (3Ls).

• The pilot project provides safe youth friendly spaces in four (4) designated Local Government Areas (urban slums) namely: Ikorodu, Kosofe, Lagos Island and Mushin. This has enabled the youths access services at the four (4) Youth Centres in Ikorodu, Araromi-Gbagada, Lafiaji and Mushin as Youth Hubs.

• 39,564 youths have been reached through training on basic life skills using a uniquely adapted SKILLZ curriculum.

• 46,922 youths have also received age appropriatelife planning counselling and services.

• 551 youths received the govrnment’s sponsored leadership and advocacy skills

• 544 adolescents also benefited from livelihood skills

• The second edition of the Business Amplifier Clinic was held for 100 young budding entrepreneurs in the ICT/Tech space. The capacity of these young entrepreneurs with business development, marketing, legal and financial literacy skills. The participants were selected from the fields of Photography, Videography, Graphic Design, Branding, Social Media Management and Website development. At the end of 3 days intensive training by industry experts, 40 outstanding youth entrepreneurs were further empowered with laptops, desktop computers, printers, digital cameras and internet modem as startup kits to aid their businesses.

• Mr. Governor held a one-day interactive session with some student union leaders and other stakeholders.

JOB/WEALTH CREATION

• Over 16,900 youths have graduated from the State’s 20 Skill Acquisition Centres.

• 200 youths trained in various soft skills which include: CV writing, business planning, content creation and design, make-up skin routine and treatments, and social digital marketing as well as web application.

• 10,000 women entrepreneurs trained on the ‘Transforming Nigerian Youths’ project in conjunction with the Enterprise Development Centre of the Pan Atlantic University.

• 498 youths trained in Employability Skills conducted in collaboration with Jobberman.

• 180 youths trained in youth employability soft skills in collaboration with the West Africa Vocational Education Academy

• 636 jobseekers attended the Job Fair Programme organized in partnership with 50 organizations/recruiters, during which 100 secured employment.

• 2,170 young persons trained across various vocational trades, out of which 1,172 were placed in jobs under the Employability Support Project.

People Living with Disabilities

• 350 people living with disabilities, who participated in a 5-week entrepreneurship programme, were empowered.

ENTERTAINMENT/TOURISM

• 3,748 youths were trained in creative arts in partnership with Del-York Film Academy, GIDI Creative Academy, Ebony Life Creative Academy, and African Academy.

LATEEF JAKANDE LEADERSHIP ACADEMY (LJLA)

• The Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy was unveiled by Mr. Governor in February 2023.

• The Academy has 30 Fellows.

• Its mission is to groom young, change-oriented individuals into innovative solution providers who make a positive impact in public service, their communities, and beyond.

• As part of their curriculum to cultivate visionary leaders with global perspectives, the Fellows embarked on an international policy trip to India.

• To extend the Academy’s rich curriculum to youths in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole, LJLA organised the inaugural “Lagos Leadership Summit” which attracted over 1,500 youths.

• The Academy is nearing the conclusion of its screening for the second cohort.