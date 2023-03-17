Commander Army Infantry Corps Visits NDA

The Commander, Nigerian Army Infantry Corps, Maj Gen CG Musa paid a courtesy visit to the Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy, Major General IM Yusuf, today 15 March 2023 at the NDA Headquarters Afaka.

Welcoming the Commander Infantry Corps and members of his entourage to NDA, Maj Gen IM Yusuf congratulated him on his appointment as the Commander Infantry Corps. He noted that the dream of every officer is to rise to the position of Commander of his Corps. He therefore, congratulated Maj Gen CG Musa for achieving this enviable feat. The Commandant NDA further encouraged Maj Gen Musa to build and improve on what his predecessor has put on ground.

Describing Maj Gen Musa as a friend and brother, the Commandant also commended him for an outstanding tour of duty in the North East. In his words, Maj Gen Musa, during his time as the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), North East, recorded the largest number of terrorists surrendering to the military offensive against them. He added that, that feat also helped to reduce the number of people being recruited by the terrorists during his time.

Also, in his remarks, Maj Gen Yusuf revealed that the NDA has been engaging the Infantry Corps for cadets’ training activities such as the Airborne course, Watermanship and the Amphibious training. The essence of this training, he disclosed, is to enrich and add value to the cadets while they are still in the Academy and equip them with the necessary skills to confront unforeseen obstacles and challenging situations as officers in the field following their eventual graduation from the NDA. He said the knowledge they acquire can easily be passed to their platoons and battalions as they lead.

While he appreciated the Infantry Corps Commander for the Corps’ role in the specialised training of cadets of the Academy, Maj Gen IM Yusuf acknowledged that all these training wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the Infantry Corps. He informed his guest of the NDA’s new advanced methods and curriculum aimed at training cadets to meet up with contemporary challenges. The Commandant added that NDA will continue to count on the continued support and collaboration of the Infantry Corps, especially since most of its cadets are posted into the infantry corps after Passing Out.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commander Infantry Corps, Maj Gen CG Musa, who disclosed that the essence of his visit is to register his presence and to offer his support in any form to NDA, described the Academy as a place he holds in high esteem.

He applauded the Commandant NDA for implementing significant changes in both infrastructure and cadets training. Maj Gen Musa further expressed satisfaction with the changes he noticed both in the programmes and administration of NDA. According to him, the Commandant has maintained high standards in the administration of the NDA. He described Maj Gen IM Yusuf as one who preaches and demonstrates “do what I do”.

He also added that Maj Gen IM Yusuf has always maintained a very high standard since their days as cadets in the Academy. He commended Maj Gen Yusuf for his immense contributions to the Nigerian Army, especially in the North East theatre of operation, as well as currently as the Commandant NDA.