Comedian Peteru Is Dead

Ibadan-based comedian, Oluwatobi Owomoyela, aka Peteru, is dead.

It was reported that he died on Wednesday.

Mourning the deceased, actor Muyiwa Ademola, shared a video on his Instagram page early Thursday saying, “This is a very hard pill to swallow! How could this jolly good fellow just depart this world in this manner? 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔. Hmmm… it is well. Please be kind to one another as we don’t even know what we are individually passing through! I learnt Peteru died of cancer. You were battling such burden yet I never saw you without a smile! It is well. It is well. It is well. Journey well great guy. I am out of words tonight.”