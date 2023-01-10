Comedian Mr Macaroni Warns Youths Against Vote-buying

Comedian Adebowale Adebayo, popularly known as, Mr Macaroni, has urged youths to shun attempts by politicians to sway them with vote-buying in the coming election.

According to him, whatever is offered by the politicians in exchange for votes won’t last more than four days.

Adebayo tweeted, “Dear Nigerians, please let us sensitise ourselves and our neighbours. Do not let anyone collect your PVC or take a picture of it in exchange for money!!! That money won’t last 4 days. But the suffering will last 4 years and more. Abeg.

“Any Politician offering you money in exchange for your vote is not going to serve you. They are only investing. If they get into office, they will loot the Nation’s treasury which rightfully belongs to the people.

“Do not vote in thieves and looters! They are destroyers,” he concluded.