Comedian Basketmouth, Wife Divorce

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
Comedian Basketmouth has announced thatbheband his wife, Elsie, are now divorced.

In a terse statement on Instagram, the comedian stated that he and Elsie will, however, work together to provide love for the children.

Basketmouth wrote, “As much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is an unavoidable situation.

“After much deliberations, my wife and have made the difficult decision to end our marriage.

“As we move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the care, love, guidance and support they need.

“We humbly ask that you respect our privacy as we navigate through these times.”

