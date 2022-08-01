Collective and Multifaceted Approach Needed To Fight Corruption – Stakeholders

Anti-Corruption experts in Nigeria have called for a collective and multifaceted approach to the fight against corruption in Nigeria, while advocating the reinforcement of both anti-corruption laws and preventive mechanisms to curb corruption.

This call came during a conference organized by Chatham House, in Abuja recently tagged, “Towards Collective Action on Corruption in Nigeria: Linking Evidence and Practice in Support of Change” which was aimed at understanding how corruption becomes sustained as a collective practice as well as the social drivers that determine what actions are acceptable to or disapproved by citizens, with a view to examining the effectiveness of anti-corruption interventions, and charting a way forward.

Speaking during one of the panel discussions, the Spokesperson of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Mrs. Azuka Ogugua noted that the Commission’s approach to tackling systemic corruption in the education sector include the development of the National Values Curriculum, Systems Study and Review, Corruption Risk Assessment of different levels of the Education sector, tracking education-focused constituency projects, introduction of Clubs and activities for students, amongst others.