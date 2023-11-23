Collaborative Workshop Enhances Health Systems in Eight States

In a joint initiative, the World Health Organisation, UNICEF Nigeria, and GAVI, in collaboration with the Nigerian Governor’s Forum, conducted a Bi-annual Review & Peer Learning Workshop on Wednesday.

The focus of the workshop was on the Primary Health Care Memorandum of Understanding (PHC MoU) and Health Systems Strengthening Support across eight states in Nigeria, namely Taraba, Niger, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Bayelsa, Jigawa, and Gombe. The workshop, held in Abuja, aimed to assess and improve healthcare systems in these regions.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Governor’s Forum, Asishana Okauru, provided the opening remarks, highlighting the progress achieved in health systems across the states. Following this, Munduate, UNICEF’s country representative, expressed confidence that the peer learning session would yield concrete recommendations for actionable measures to enhance the healthcare system.

Addressing the audience, Mulombo emphasized the significance of immunization as a preventive health tool and called for mutual accountability regarding health issues. Gavi CEO David Marlow assured participants that insights on sustaining efforts in each state would be shared, underscoring the pivotal role of substantial financing in the health sector.

Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo of Bayelsa State shared a innovative approach, revealing the use of @zipline drone technology to overcome terrain barriers and facilitate the delivery of vaccines and immunization to citizens.

Meanwhile, Deputy Governor Manassah Daniel Jatau of Gombe State highlighted advancements in health outcomes, stating that biometrics have been introduced to combat ghost workers. This strategic measure aims to enhance efficiency and transparency in the state’s health sector. The collaborative workshop demonstrated a collective commitment to strengthening health systems and fostering innovative solutions across the participating states.