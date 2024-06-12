Collaboration: EFCC Parleys Police, Customs in Kano

The Kano Zonal Director of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, CE Ibrahim Shazali has called for stronger collaboration of the Nigeria Customs Service and Nigerian Police Force with the Commission in the task of combating economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption.

He made the call during two separate courtesy visits he paid to the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel and the Comptroller of Kano/Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Dauda Ibrahim Chana.

While soliciting for the Police support, Shazali pointed out that the criminal justice system was complex, necessitating the synergy of all law enforcement agencies for good results at all times.

“The EFCC stands as a central pillar in the country’s anti-corruption efforts. Strong inter-agency collaboration, especially with the Police, who are the first responders in the criminal justice system, is pivotal in tackling complex financial crimes that often cut across various jurisdictions and sectors”, he said.

He commended Gumel for his professionalism in handling political and religious issues in the state stressing that his non-partisanship in policing Kano state has succeeded in preservation of lives and properties.

The CP in his remark expressed delight over the visit and assured the EFCC Director that doors of the Nigerian Police Force are always open to the Commission.

In his remarks at the Customs Comptroller’s office, Shazali applauded Chana for the support of his Service for the EFCC, stressing that the Commission will continue to rely on collaboration between the two agencies for more effective results in the anti-corruption fight. He assured the Customs Comptroller of the Commission’s unwavering support.

Chana, while appreciating Shazali’s visit, commended the EFCC for its efforts in ridding the nation of corrupt practices and expressed his commitment to working more closely with the EFCC in ensuring that individuals involved in corrupt practices are apprehended and brought to justice.