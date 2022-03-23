CoDA Calls For CAPAR’s Implementation By African Govts, Anti-Corruption Agencies

The Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA) has called for the implementation of the Common African Position on Asset Recovery (CAPAR) by the Heads of Government and Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa.

The Coalition will also strengthen the systems for the detection and identification of African assets in foreign jurisdictions towards recovering the assets.

The Technical Adviser of CoDA, Oladipo Johnson, stated this at the 5th Annual General Assembly of the Network of National Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa (NACIWA), held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

CoDA is the Secretariat of the African Union High Level Panel on Illicit Financial Flows from Africa also known as the Thabo Mbeki Panel.

Johnson disclosed that CAPAR was a crucial policy instrument that would be implemented under a number of pillars to achieve the required support for it at all levels.

He said, “We remain committed to advocating for the implementation of the CAPAR by all relevant stakeholders which include the various anti-corruption agencies here present. It is a crucial policy instrument which is to be implemented under a number of pillars and achieving this requires support for it at all levels.

“This is why the continental and global awareness campaign for the CAPAR has been agreed as the fundamental first step towards its implementation. Consequent key steps will include the strengthening of systems for the detection and identification of African assets in foreign jurisdictions and the development of frameworks to manage these assets after they are recovered.

The CoDA Technical Adviser further noted that the recovery of assets and artefacts diverted from the continent would ensure more money are available for the provision of clean water, health, education, and other critical infrastructure.

He, however, noted that corruption was an enabler of Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) from Africa to the developed world.

“Sadly and despite our own challenges, this has made Africa a net creditor to the world. The vital issue of addressing Africa’s illicit financial outflows and recovering its stolen assets and funds which have been lost can therefore never be put on hold if we are to secure Africa’s continued growth and development.

“This is why in our capacity as the Secretariat of the High Level Panel on IFFs from Africa, CoDA worked with the Federal Government of Nigeria and particularly through ICPC to develop the Common African Position on Asset Recovery (CAPAR),” he added.

It will be recalled that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had on January 26, 2022 entered into a Cooperation Agreement with CoDA on the implementation of the CAPAR.

Under the cooperation agreement, the ICPC and the CoDA are to implement joint activities to facilitate and advance the mapping of strategies and action plan for CAPAR implementation, strengthening systems for the detection and identification of African assets in foreign jurisdictions, and advocating for CAPAR at national, regional and global levels.

The two parties also are to facilitate partnerships, collaborations, networking and consultations among senior government officials, policymakers, researchers and civil society towards the realisation of the objectives of CAPAR.