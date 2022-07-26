COAS Visits Operation Hadin Kai, Conducts Assessment

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has concluded a two-day operational assessment visit to Joint Task Force, North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), where he evaluated active strategies and troops’ proficiency in the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North East theatre.

The COAS, who was briefed on arrival by the Theatre Commander, Major General Christopher Musa, on the ongoing simultaneous Operations (Op DESERT SANITY and Op LAKE SANITY), noted that it was crucial to regularly review troops’ counter-terrorism efforts to sustain the operational gains so far made and reinvigorate the operations.

During the visit, General Yahaya commissioned a newly constructed block of 36 flats to mitigate the challenge of acute accommodation shortage experienced by soldiers in Maimalari Barracks. He also commissioned the newly built 7 Division Garrison Regimental Sergeant Major’s residence.

He later embarked on an inspection of the Women and Child Care Centre under construction at the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital, as well as the Theatre Command Training School.

The COAS equally inaugurated an ultra-modern Operations briefing and conference Hall. While commissioning the projects, the Army Chief emphasised that the Nigerian Army under his leadership will continue to place a high premium on the welfare of troops and the provision of necessary logistics to deal with security challenges effectively.

The COAS and his team later witnessed a Fire Power Demonstration at the 7 Division Shooting Range to test fire some newly acquired platforms, as well as those refurbished within the theatre.

In his remarks during the briefing, the Theatre Commander appreciated the COAS for his commitment to delivering on his pledge to ensure troops were provided with the requisite combat equipment and logistics to conduct their operations effectively.

He averred that the COAS’ visit to the North East theatre was a morale booster to the troops and assured them that they would continue to give their best as they strive to end insurgency in the North East.

The COAS was accompanied during the visit by the Chief of Logistics Major General Omotomilola Akintade, the Chief of Operations Major General Olufemi Akinjobi, Chief of Accounts and Budget Major General Adekunle Adesope, the Provost Marshal (Army), Major General Robert Aiyenigba and the Chief of Military Intelligence Major General Ibrahim Salisu.