COAS Tasks Army on Vigorous Pursuit of Transformational Drive

Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), emphasized the imperative for commanders at all levels within the Nigerian Army to vigorously pursue the organization’s transformational agenda. He reaffirmed this directive during the COAS Ramadan Iftar (Breaking of Fast) event for 2024.

The annual COAS Ramadan Iftar, hosted by the Department of Army Administration on behalf of the COAS’s office, serves as a platform for the Nigerian Army to join Muslim faithful in observing the fasting during Ramadan. Additionally, it provides an opportunity for socializing with senior officers and Non-Commissioned Officers while facilitating direct engagement with personnel to address their challenges and concerns.

General Lagbaja underscored the significance of the Army’s transformational drive in enabling the effective execution of its constitutional responsibilities. He emphasized the importance of proactive leadership at all levels in driving this agenda forward.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu.

The statement read in part, “General Lagbaja appreciated the personnel for their prayers for the Nigerian Army, the Armed Forces and the nation in general. He urged them to imbibe and not forget the lessons of Ramadan. The COAS pointed out that the leadership of the Nigerian Army will diligently sustain its drive of transforming the Army into a well trained, equipped and highly motivated force with the ultimate objective of eradicating contemporary security challenges bedeviling the nation, in jointness with sister services and security agencies. He disclosed that personnel must have been witnessing infrastructural developments within their living quarters and working environment, adding that those who are yet to benefit from the ongoing positive developments should be patient, as it would definitely get to them.

“The COAS enjoined the personnel to remember in their supplications, the troops in the front lines, their families and leadership of the country and the NA, as the Ramadan draws close to its end. The COAS’ Ramadan Iftar witnessed attendance by senior officers, Regimental Sergeant Majors and other senior Non-commissioned Officers of the Nigerian Army.”