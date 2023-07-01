COAS Redeploys Officers, Makes New Appointments

Administrative and Operational Restructuring Underway

In an effort to revamp and enhance the efficiency of the Nigerian Army (NA), Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, the 23rd Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has approved a series of appointments and redeployments of senior officers across various NA formations and units throughout the country.

These changes are aimed at ensuring both administrative and operational effectiveness within the army.

Shuffling of Key Personnel

As part of the recent redeployment, several Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) from Defence and Army Headquarters, Corps Commanders, Commandants of NA Training Institutions, Brigade Commanders, Commanding Officers, and other senior officers have been affected by the reshuffle.

New General Officers Commanding (GOCs)

Among the notable appointees as General Officers Commanding (GOCs) are Major General VU Okoro, who has been reassigned from the Department of Army Operations to Headquarters 2 Division as the new GOC. Major General HT Dada has moved from the Defence Intelligence Agency to Headquarters 82 Division as the GOC, while Major General MT Usman has been redeployed to 81 Division as the GOC from HQ 2 Division. Additionally, Major General KA Isoni will assume command as the Commander of Army Headquarters Garrison, and Major General AE Abubakar is now the GOC and Commander of Operation SAFE HAVEN at Headquarters 3 Division NA, having been redeployed from Headquarters 7 Division/Sector 1 OPHK.

Appointment of Corps Commanders

The newly appointed Corps Commanders include Major General GO Adesina, who has been reassigned from Defence Headquarters to Headquarters NA Signals Corps. Major General OO Oluyede has moved from the Office of the COAS Directorate of Inspection and Compliance to Headquarters Infantry Corps as the Corps Commander, and Major General HG Tafida has been redeployed from DICON to Headquarters Nigerian Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineers as the new Corps Commander. Major General EL Ugwuoke has been appointed Corps Commander of the Nigerian Army Ordinance Corps, and Brigadier General SI Musa has assumed the role of Acting Director of Legal Service. Brigadier General ND Shagaya is now the Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport.

Redeployment of Defence and Army Headquarters Principal Staff Officers

Several Principal Staff Officers from Defence and Army Headquarters have also been affected by the redeployments. Major General EV Onumajuru has been reassigned from the Department of Special Services and Programmes (Army) to Defence Headquarters as the Chief of Defence Operations. Major General ES Buba has moved from the Defence Intelligence Agency to Defence Headquarters and assumed the position of Director of Defence Media Operations. Major General OR Aiyenigba has been appointed as the Chief of Army Standards and Evaluation after serving at the Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police. Major General OJ Akpor has assumed the role of Chief of Administration (Army). Other officers have been appointed to various key positions within the army.

Routine Redeployments for Optimal Leadership

It is important to note that redeployment within the Nigerian Army is a regular occurrence, especially following the recent retirement of some senior officers due to the appointment of the new army leadership. The redeployments will come into effect on July 3, 2023.

This strategic realignment aims to optimize leadership and ensure the Nigerian Army remains a formidable force in safeguarding the nation’s security.