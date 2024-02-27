COAS Lauds Kwara Govt Over Support for Late Segun Oni

The Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has commended the Kwara State Government for its support to the family of late Major Segun Oni, a gallant and devoted officer of the Nigerian Army, who died on active duty during a counter insurgency operation in Niger State on 13 August 2023.

General Lagbaja gave the commendation today, Tuesday 27 February 2024, at the Army Headquarters during a condolence visit by the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and some State Government functionaries.

The COAS expressed gratitude to the Governor for his exceptional support and assistance extended to the family of the deceased officer. He equally appreciated the good people of the state for their support to the NA in the execution of its constitutional responsibilities.

Speaking further, the Army Chief elucidated, that traditionally, the NA by Standing Operating Procedures, often relates with the Next of Kin (NOK) of departed personnel in the event of death, disability or injury resulting from operational engagement.

The COAS noted that the level of peace and stability currently witnessed in Kwara State is remarkable and attributable to the seamless support and collaboration between the good people of Kwara State and the troops. He added, that the NA will continue to work in synergy with other security agencies to expand the frontiers of peace and stability in the state.

In his remarks, the Governor, appreciated the NA for its efforts towards mitigating security challenges and ensuring peace and stability in Nigeria. He acknowledged the immortalization of the deceased officer in Kaduna State and urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the fallen heroes and support their families.

Highlight of the visit was the presentation of a cheque of an undisclosed sum to the spouse cum NOK of the deceased officer, Mrs Olubunmi Mariam Oni by the Governor.